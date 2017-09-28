London’s only LGBT theatre needs your help…

Vauxhall LGBT+ theatre Above The Stag are the UK’s only full time professional LGBT theatre. Founded in 2008, by Peter Bull, they’ve championed queer theatre talent for the last eleven years. Tony Award Winning actors Christopher Gattelli (Silence! The Musical) and John Pinckard (Minor Gods) have both trodden the boards there.

Now, in the midst of burgeoning success and critical acclaim, Above The Stag are looking to move out of their current home and upsize to one of the arches on Albert Embankment, allowing enough space for two separate theatres, a cafe-bar, and an exhibition space.

They have already raised £622,000 from private donations, but need to find another £378,000 to meet their target of £1m.

Anyone who donates so will be added to their wall of donors, be invited to the opening party, and will be written to personally to thank them for their generosity. Help fund the future of one of the beating hearts of London’s queer art scene!

To donate, and for more info, head to their website.

