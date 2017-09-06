Piers Morgan justifies having gay cure therapist as guest, saying “he was booked by a gay programme editor.”

Following his reprehensible interview with transgender model Munroe Bergdorf just two days ago, Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has again faced backlash from the LGBT community.

Earlier this morning, Buzzfeed LGBT editor Patrick Strudwick appeared on the show to challenge the show’s decision to feature gay cure therapist ‘Dr’ Michael Davidson as a guest yesterday morning.

After the two straight presenters spent ten minutes telling their gay guest what he should think about gay issues, Piers drew the interview to an abrupt close.

He later took to Twitter to explain the show’s decision to feature a gay cure therapist.

Advertisement

The thing is Piers. Who he was booked by has absolutely nothing to do with it. Believe it or not, the views and actions of one gay person do not dictate and influence the views and actions of the entire community. Or did you think we were all telekinetically linked, like the trees in Avatar?

It’s so tediously transparent what Good Morning Britain are doing. They’re being intentionally inflammatory, like Regina George in Mean Girls. Although someone working there clearly knows half of us, and is very social media savvy, and they’ve succeeded in getting people talking, so kudos for that.

Here’s an idea. Let’s stop giving PIERS MORGAN a platform. ITV, any thoughts?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Email

Print



LinkedIn

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

