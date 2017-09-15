Pride in London announces massive organisational restructure

In a move that will be welcome news to many, Pride In London have announced plans to massively overhaul the way they organise the event.

This includes a restructure of the board of directors, and a recruitment drive to find a new and diverse range of employees.

Five major positions on the board of directors are currently open; Director of Volunteer Management, Director of Community Engagement, Director of Marketing, Director of Events and Director of Fundraising.

The changes come following feedback over how the event has been run in recent years.

“After five years, it has been important for us all at Pride in London to take stock and ensure we are in the best possible place to deliver the best event we can,” says co-chair Alison Camps.

“We can only do that if we adapt and grow and ensure the entire LGBTQ+ community is involved and is a part of the movement.”

Pride in London say this is the first of many changes they’ll be announcing over the next few months. Information about roles will be available at prideinlondon.org/volunteer.

