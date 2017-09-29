QX Meets…Ceri Dupree! – The glittering glamazon touching down in Limehouse this weekend

Think of a famous woman from the past thirty years and there’s a fair chance Ceri Dupree can knock out a stellar impression of them; everyone from Tina Turner to Camilla Parker-Bowles. Her knack for impersonations has taken her all over the world and even landed her a show on ITV.

She doesn’t frequent the London drag circuit much anymore, but she has a rare show in the capital this Saturday at Limehouse’s White Swan. She plans to inject a bit of old-school glamour to the evening, with waiter table service, complimentary Prosecco, and plenty of costume changes.

We spoke with her ahead of the show and she told us about the trick to her impersonations and performing in a slaughterhouse!

Hey Ceri, you’ve got a show at White Swan this Saturday. For those out there who aren’t familiar with your act, what can they expect?

Value for money! Nowhere else can you get Champagne and caviar at beer and chip prices! Sometimes you can’t beat a bit of good old-fashioned glamour, glitter, and laughter.

You don’t perform in gay clubs very often. Where have you been taking your act recently?

Oh god, I work all over the bloody place; wherever they’ll pay me to perform! I go all over the UK and recently to Italy.

Where is the most glamorous, and the least glamorous, place you’ve performed at?

Oh lots, but probably the Seychelles, which was a party for Arab prince. The least glamorous…also lots! The one that sticks out is a gig in a slaughterhouse. It was a bad taste party for a bunch of Hooray Henrys, but it was just GRIM! And I’m a vegetarian!

Have you ever done an impersonation of a famous person with them in the audience?

Yes, quite a few: Joan Collins, Dorothy Squires, Joan Rivers, Fergie, Samantha Fox, Eartha Kitt, and Katie Price. The only one that didn’t like it was Katie Price! You usually find those with the least talent have the most to say!

Which character in your act do you find most difficult to do?

As much as I try, I just can’t nail Barbara Streisand. Of the ones I regularly do, Tina Turner, Bonnie Tyler, and Cleo Laine hurt my throat!

What two pieces of advice would you give people for doing impersonations?

If you cant get the voice right, accentuate the costume. If you do get the voice right, still accentuate the costume!

What do you think about the new generation of drag queens coming through?

I’ve not really seen enough to comment, but have always loved Dave Dale and Miss Hope Springs is classy. La Voix seems to be going in the right direction too. Although, I don’t care much for American drag (with exception of Charlie Hides of course!) They look like walking works of art, but they are not natural performers.

How has drag changed since you started performing

There were drag shows with clever, witty content, numbers and costumes; they had a beginning, a middle, and an end! Now, it’s just turn up in a catalogue dress and sing songs!

The Fabulous Ceri Dupree Show is on Saturday 30th September at White Swan, 556 Commercial Road, E14 7JD, Show starts at 9pm, adv tickets £15 from eventbrite.co.uk

