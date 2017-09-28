QX Preview: Frau Welt – The avant-garde new show coming to Hackney Showroom

Avant-garde art and performance space Hackney Showroom is fast establishing itself as a pioneer in some of London’s edgiest and most inventive new stuff. Apparently FKA Twigs goes there to throw paint around and regurgitate whole boiled eggs (that’s not true. As far as we know).

They’ve played host to some of our favourite people in recent months, including Le Fil and Travis Alabanza. And next month, it’s the turn of Frau Welt! According to experimental theatre magazine Exeunt, she’s a “demented nightclub hostess, archly flirtatious confidante, cantankerous old bag.” Sounds like half of our Facebook friends list!

In a genre-defying new work of theatre, the eponymous Frau tells her story for the first and last time, which involves lots of face powder and lots of intense staring into hand mirrors.

We don’t ACTUALLY know much more about it than that, but just from that it sounds major, right?! And who doesn’t love a bit of bizarre, challenging theatre before supper. Go on, you know you wanna.

Advertisement

Frau Welt is at Hackney Showroom from 4th – 21st October. 7:30pm. Tickets from £10, available at hackneyshowroom.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Email

Print



LinkedIn

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

