QX takes a trip to the George & Dragon

We meet the team behind the gay Greenwich institution

London needs venues like the George & Dragon. In a rapidly changing city of Veggie Prets, cocktails served in dry ice dispensers, and skyscrapers springing up that look like spaceships, sometimes what we need most is just a good old pint and a good old dance to Cher.

And that’s what you can do at the George & Dragon! It’s by turns welcoming and debauched, glam and mad, camp and courageous!

It’s got the added appeal of being located in Greenwich, and provides a much-needed haven for local members of the LBGT community.

We popped down and met the team, and got loving owner Paul Glenwright (aka The Duchess) to tell us all about one of the undisputed stalwarts of the London gay scene.

Hey Paul! Describe the George & Dragon in one camp sentence.

The G&D is a gay bar that gay people can be proud of! A gay Mecca, solid and stable like the Rock of Gibraltar, catering for all.

The G&D is a real institution…how have you seen the gay scene change over the years?

The scene has changed so much of the last nineteen years. It’s almost unrecognizable. The G&D has had to transform and develop on its journey, keeping up with the ever-increasing demands and expectations from customers, whilst balancing traditional values and heritage. It’s a travesty to see so many great venues disappear for residential properties, whilst The G&D is living proof that a great venue can work in harmony as both.

What’s it like running a gay pub in London in 2017?

Running a gay pub is not an easy option, especially for an independent venue. It’s not forty hours a week here, more like ninety! As South East London has become more gentrified, the clientele has been constantly changing and expectations with them. It’s hard to keep up, and is partly why the refurbishment we are completing has been in the works for three years.

Tell us a bit about the crowd, and the general vibe of the place.

We cater for all here at the G&D, from eighteen to death, offering DJs and cabaret to keep a balance. It’s also a great place to come from 4pm for an after work unwind and take full advantage of our £3 CLUB (discounted popular drinks all priced £3) till 8pm every day!

What’s the best night you can remember having at the G&D?

It’s very difficult to pick a BEST night over the last nineteen years. There have been so many. As a very old drag queen told me when I was knee high “if you can remember a great night, you can’t have been there”!

Have any famous faces turned up?

We’ve had several “famous” people through the doors over the years, but it would be unprofessional for me to name them. They’ve always thanked me on leaving for my discretion and looking after them beautifully. After all, we are renowned for our excellent customer service.

What do you like best about your job?

I think it’s one of the nicest parts of my job when a customer thanks me for a great night. It really is good to be appreciated for working hard to ensure everyone has a good time.

You’re in the midst of a refurb! Tell us about that.

It’s been a long and tiring process, but it’s been worth it! The G&D has been bashed, battered and restored with oak, velvet and of course lead crystal from Milan (before Brexit). It’s a top quality refit, which is no more and no less than the gay scene deserves, providing a bar in South East London that gay people can be proud of, with excellent customer service (it’s what we live for).

What events do you have coming up?

To celebrate coming to the end of the refit, we are relaunching on Friday 8th September with Eurovision legend Nicki French, and Miss Jason, from 10:30pm. Followed by DJ Grant working the dance floor until 4am. Coincidentally on Saturday 9th September, we celebrate the 19th anniversary of The Duchess buying the G&D. And what better way to celebrate than to have the welcomed return at The G&D of the queen of hi-NRG pop, Hazell Dean! Followed by DJ Spark until 4am.

And finally…what are your ultimate plans for the future?

We are very excited about the next twelve months, especially the 20th anniversary next year. We’ll have to pull out all the stops to beat this years’ BIG WEEKEND. We’ll be raising a glass or two, and looking forward to the next nineteen years at The G&D this weekend.

The George & Dragon is at 2 Blackheath Hill, SE10 8DE. For more info and full listings, head to georgeanddragon.com

