There’s a drag beauty pageant happening in a Thai Restaurant in London this weekend…

Miss Mango Tree is coming to town!

Fancy going to a drag beauty pageant at a Thai restaurant on a Sunday night?! WELL YOU’RE IN LUCK! Because there’s one happening this week! Isn’t London great. In most places on Sunday nights, people just sit at home and watch reruns of Come Dine With Me whilst the existential Sunday-night dread creeps in. I’VE GOT WORK TOMORROW. SHIT.

But not here in London! Here, it’s diamonds and dim sum! Pedicures and papaya! Steaming nights of aromatically arresting, glitteringly garish fun. And that’s just the entrees.

Miss Mango Tree is a popular event in the scene social calendar, and always attracts the city’s glitterati – Gabrielle was there last year! You know Gabrielle. Dreeeams can come true!

It’s the most famous “ladyboy” competition in the UK. The phrase “ladyboy” is a bit, shall we say, un-PC these days isn’t it. It’s in the same category as like, the Sean Connery Bond movies. But it’s the traditional name for Thai, pageant-style drag contests. It’s essentially a beauty pageant, with heats, judges, the works!

This year, the theme is Galaxy Night, so look forward to celestial sassiness and space age salaciousness!

It’s at the glimmering Mango Tree Restaurant, a favourite among Belgravia’s bougie foodies. Guests will be provided with canapés and cocktails throughout the night, with a DJ into the small hours.

This one’s not to be missed and tickets sell like hotcakes (fishcakes? No, doesn’t have the same ring to it). So head over to mangotree.org and snap them up now!



Miss Mango Tree 2017 is on Sunday 24th September at The Mango Tree Restaurant, 46 Grosvenor Place, SW1X 7EQ.

