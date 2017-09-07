What’s on at Flamingo!

Here’s the upcoming schedj for one of our new fave bars

We have fallen madly in love with Flamingo! Yes, it’s the only bar within a five minute walk from the QX office that will play Little Mix and isn’t full of advertising creatives in chinos drinking craft lager, but there’s lots of things that keep reeling us back in. We love its kitsch décor. We love its subterranean, trop-pop smoking area. And we really love Florin, the doe-eyed sort of a manager who runs the joint.

Now that it’s found its feet (or its foot, because flamingos only stand on one leg, that’s a nature joke), they’re starting to put on more special events and parties. Here’s a little taster of what they’ve got coming up this month!

Dominican Party

After Notting Hill, the carnival vibes continue here, with a Dominican party this Saturday. DJ Lopez will be playing the best in bachata, reggaeton, hip hop, meringue, and salsa, spinning up a sensual, sexy atmosphere!

Karaoke

Everybody loves karaoke. Even the people who take pride in the fact they don’t like karaoke, secretly absolutely love karaoke. Even Theresa May, who recently said she had never done karaoke before on a recent state trip to Japan, would probably love to knock out a version of Copacabana given half the chance. Anyway, you can get on the mic every Wednesday from 8.30pm!

Salsa Lessons

Just in time for the new series of Strictly, you too can learn to salsa at Flamingo! It doesn’t matter if the most you normally muster up is a two-step on a Sunday morning in Vauxhall, the lessons are great for beginners and will transform anyone into a hip-swinging Casanova. You can put your skills into practise at Latino night afterwards, which follows on until 3am. Lessons 6pm-7.30pm on Thursdays.

After Work Happy Hours

Every weekday, happy hour runs from 4pm all the way until to 8pm (and 1am on Mondays!), with two cocktails for a tenner, a bottle of wine only a tenner, and bottles of beers from £2.50. They are, what we like to call in the gay bar biz, hetero-temptingly low prices. If you work in the area, bring all your work friends down. Bring Tina in marketing, Ian in management, and Roland in IT, who said he once went to a gay bar when he was on holiday in Spain and was actually quite fun come to think of it.

Flamingo Cocktail Bar, 29 High Holborn, WC1V 6AZ

