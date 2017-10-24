It was supposed to be 10 but we could only think of 8.

It’s that time of year where there’s marginally less on and the chaotic Christmas season looms on the horizon like some sort of tinsel-strewn tornado, so people do things like Stoptober, Octsober, teetotalloween, or whatever.

Now, we’re partial to the odd sherry here at QX, but we still thought we’d put together a list of alcohol-free stuff you can do on the gay scene. You might think that it’s a little bit oxymoronic, but we like to set ourselves a challenge! So here’s what we came up with. Cheers! No, not cheers. Something else.

Brunch

Along with skinny jeans and lingering cruisey gazes when we walk past each other in the street, brunch is a gay pastime! It doesn’t have to be boozy and lacks that professional air of meeting for coffee. Our pick is at Dalston Superstore, who have a fabulous menu with a side-dish of drag mayhem from the likes of A Man to Pet, Dr Sharon Husbands, and Neil Prince & Miss Craig’s power ballad special!

Catch some cabaret

Not all cabaret happens on a G&T-sticky stage in the corner of a pub. A lot, but not all. Catch sultry shapeshifter Frau Welt on her run at intimate theatre Hackney Showroom, or last week’s QX coverstar, ShayShay with her monthly queer variety show at LimeWharf!

Visit Hampstead Heath

This is our go-to suggestion for pretty much anything really, but there’s a reason for that. There aren’t many places that are as beautiful or relaxing inside Zone 2, barring M&M World obviously. Plus, it’s got a rich queer heritage! Obviously, there won’t be a whole grassy bank of huns in the sun in October, but you can still find plenty of places to warm up if you’re in the know.

Join a gay sports team

Have you ever wondered what people do on Sunday mornings? Not everyone rolls over at 11.41am with a headache that makes birdsong sound like Aphex Twin and waits until the pizza place opens for delivery. Some people wake up at weekday times, sometimes earlier, and do sport! There’s a heap of LGBT sports teams based in London, everything from football, to volleyball, to boxing. You can see a full list of teams at outforsport.wordpress.com.

Do the Positive East Red Run

This is like the sports one, but a little less commitment-heavy. Now in its eighth year, runners can do a 5k or a 10k timed race around Victoria Park, all to raise money for HIV/AIDS charities in the UK and abroad. There’s always a BBQ and live entertainment after as well. Sign up online at redrun.org.

Go to a queer exhibition

Spend a Saturday afternoon sidling casually around an art gallery, with plenty of queer exhibitions happening this Autumn. Canadian adult film director and photographer Bruce LaBruce has his first ever UK solo exhibition as part of And What? Fest for two weeks from 28th Oct, or Henry Miller Fine Art are putting on a show celebrating the male form with works from the 17th Century to the present day, 5th-16th December at The Framers Gallery in Fitzrovia.

Take a queer life drawing class

We Are Starkers host life-drawing classes with a decidedly queer twist, celebrating the nude body in its diverse form. Their next class is on Tuesday 14th November at The Glory, with grizzly subject BearTiger disrobing to get your juices, creative or otherwise, flowing.

Just go to a bar

Now, bear with us on this one. Just because you’re in a bar doesn’t mean you HAVE to drink. You can find gorgey mocktails galore at Soho hotspot (sohotspot?) The Light Lounge, or you can have a tap water.

