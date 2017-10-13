All the way from glam Paris, superstar DJ Babybear gives us his fave tunes ahead of his set at Dalston Superstore’s Patsy next Friday!

Hey Babybear! Describe yourself in one gorge sentence.

I am a former journalist (TÊTU, Yagg.com…) and radio show host (Nova, FG…) and now fully enjoy my passion for clubbing and music since I cofounded MENERGY, the sweaty, sexy, housy, gay party that rocks Paris since 2014.

You’re DJing at Patsy next Friday! How are you planning on personifying Patsy Stone on the night?

It’s obvious, no? I am the official Ivana Trump lookalike so I will just live my life and I’ll be fabulous.

What can we expect from your set?

A bunch of disco flavors and kickin’ house tracks. Wanna make you sweat.

Give us your top (and vers) tunes!

Janne Tavi feat. Robert Owens: The Other Man (Vocal Dub)

Babybear says: “Legendary Robert Owens was our very first guest DJ at MENERGY. Unforgettable. And this magical piano takes me away soooo faaaaar…”



Ron Hardy – Sensation (Dub)

B: “Composed more than thirty years ago and still sounds like yesterday.”



Carleen Anderson – True Spirit (K-Klassic Mix)

B: “90’s UK house at its best. So klassy!”



Nickodemus feat. Lisa Shaw, Carol C & BAM – In My House (Art of Tones Remix)

B: “French Ludovic Llorca (aka Art of Tones) proves once again how extremely precise he can be. Deep and beautiful.”



Anastacia – Not That Kind (Kerri Chandler Vocal Mix)

B: “I recently stumbled upon this remix that I haven’t played for years. What an intro! Take me to church!”



Ron & Manoo – The Sound

B: “An epic and mystical journey into house by two masters of sound.”



Giom – Operateur Disque

Babybear says: “Love this fat bassline.”



Leonore O’Malley – First Be a Woman

Babybear says: “This makes me happy. And sad. And happy. And sad…that’s life.”



Whitney Houston – Love Will Save The Day (Dub)

Babybear says: “I miss Whitney every single day.”



Chanté Moore – This Time (The Bomb Mix – Frankie Knuckles)

Babybear says: “His remixes and productions have definitely changed my life.”



Crookers feat. Baxter – Innocent (Kai Alcé DISTINCTIVE Retouch)

Babybear says: “Unconditional fan of Kai Alcé’s work. Genius.”



Johannes Albert – Cottbus

Babybear says: “Hypnotic. I like playing trippy sounds on my closing sets at MENERGY. Is this the end? The beginning? What’s my name again?”



