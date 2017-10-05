Better Alternatives of Finding a Date than Using Dating Apps

SPONSORED POST

There is no getting away from the fact that the world is changing fast with technology. The way we do things today is completely different from the way we did things a few decades ago.

One key area of life that technology has had a tremendous impact on today is love and relationship. When it comes to searching for a soulmate or just someone to have fun with, many people these days would prefer to go the digital way and there are lots of apps for that purpose.

However, in as much as technology allows people to find people and hook up with ease, it comes with more drawbacks than benefits. We shall look at some of those drawbacks shortly.

Instead of using dating apps, guys can meet in real life, in bars, clubs as well as casino online and offline. These alternative ways of finding a partner offer a lot more benefits than dating applications do. That is why even top relationship experts around the globe recommend them more than they do for dating apps.

Dating Apps Often Do Not Lead to Long-Term Love

Dating apps normally do not lead to long-term love. A study that looked at several dating site messages found that barely 20% of those communications ever even got to the point of exchanging phone numbers!

If you want to find a long term partner, go out to the bar or casino and make a move on someone. The easiest way to do it is to buy the person a drink. You could offer them a bottle of the Dos Lunas Grand Reserve, which is one of the 10 most expensive tequilas in the world. Have an easy conversation over the drink, but make sure it’s not boring. Make sure to get her phone number before you call it a night.

Dating Apps Are Unreliable and Time Wasting

With dating applications, you do not know who is on the other side. What’s more, you don’t know what kind of relationship they are seeking for. Many admirers put a lot of effort, messaging while hoping to get a reply. If they don’t get a response, they will waste a lot of time figuring out how to be effective.

Don’t waste your time and effort looking for a partner through dating apps because you will always get disappointed. Go out there and mingle with a real person.

Dating Apps Can Lower Your Self Esteem

Although these apps may give you access to a large pool of potential dating partners, but this isn’t usually a benefit. With more potential partners comes more rejection.

Many guys do not realize that a large number of guys that use dating apps do not actually look for love online. Thus they will not bother to reply messages from their admirers, leaving many feeling frustrated and even disappointed with themselves.

Dating Apps Come with Serious Dangers

As said earlier, with dating apps, you don’t know who is on the other side. There are all kinds of criminals who hide behind these apps as single men and single women in search of a partner.

From identity theft to human trafficking, the dangers of dating apps cannot be overlooked. These apps pose more danger to users than anything else.

Conclusion

Studies have always shown that dating apps are not as great as they may seem. There are alternative and usually much better ways to find love than using these apps.—the science out there proves it! If you want to find real love without a struggle, going out to mingle is the answer. If you are too shy to go out, build your confidence first by starting with your nearest bar or casino where you are likely to come across people that you know and are comfortable being around.

