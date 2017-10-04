Condé Nast launches brand new LGBTQ media platform

Phillip Picardi, the 26 year old digital trailblazer known for his revolutionary and daring work with Teen Vogue, has just announced that he’ll be spearheading a brand new queer project from media giant Condé Nast.

“Young people are dominating our culture and they’re going to shape it in a way that we really weren’t expecting, particularly in matters of gender and sexuality,” he told Business of Fashion. “Wouldn’t it be incredible if Condé Nast were the first publisher to really step up to the plate and want to be the ones who were telling those stories in an authentic and personal way?”

Based in the US, the project was pitched to Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and is launching in partnership with Burberry.

The aim is to focus on all aspects of LGBTQ life, across a variety of platforms.

“When it comes to LGBTQ media brands, “‘G’ has pretty much been the dominant narrative there,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what your background is. We’re hoping we can show you storytelling that proves that Them is about all of us.”

THEM has a millennial pink logo and is launching soon! Follow them on Twitter @THEM

