Discerning scene musings of the princess of East London!

What’s the gossip? What’s going on this month? There’s nothing I like more than a catch up with the news club life has to offer, and it’s all going on it seems.

We start with an outing to the Royal Vauxhall Tavern and David Hoyle – October Revolution starting up on Thursday 5th October for a weekly run for 5 weeks. Always a delight and more than a bit of an eye-opener. David Hoyle’s special guest this week is Dusty Limits, show time 8.30pm.

Lovers of Halloween, get in early at Spin Cycle: I Can’t Wait for Halloween hosted by Lewis G. Burton and Maxi More on Friday 6th October at Dalston Superstore. With special guest DJs The Menendez Brothers, Wax Wings, Coco Cole and DJ Anna Wall. Oh and spooky performance from Max Beecher!

At Glory Lates on Saturday 7th, there’s a treat in store with camp rock band Trouble playing live, and a DJ set from Bioux. Oh and btw I’m DJing in The Glory bar with my usual eclectic mix and of course a bit of a look, until 2am.

Always a lot of fun, BUM.P returns to the Dalston Superstore on Saturday 7th. It’s the ultimate line up of DJs, with Louie Banks, Jeffrey Hinton & Pussy Mafia up in the bar. Downstairs, the disco continues with designer Charles Jeffrey and Mark Ashley Dupe. 10pm – 3am.

So excited about this; I’m doing a gig with my reformed collective music project Oral Oral. It’s a sort of tuneful experimental band with new member artist and designer Max Allen joining us with spoken word and performance. Come and see me don a bass guitar and sing on Sunday 8th with Dee Sada on drums. It’s actually part of a night called Counter Culture at Dalston’s Cafe Oto on Ashwin Street. I reckon we’ll be on around 9:30ish!

Back to the fabulous Glory on Sunday 8th October for the return of the The Big Gay Songbook

where Rudi Douglas and Jonny Woo belt out some real classics from 7pm. Really gets you all misty eyed.

Feel like a midweek jaunt? Wednesday 11th and every Wednesday in October ShayShay Presents ‘The I Don’t Know Show’ at The Glory, a night where anything goes and ShayShay hosts a her version of a game show with all the best bits. Win stuff, have a cocktail and be totally entertained! Doors 5pm, show 8pm and free to get in.

Art alert!!!! Thursday October 12th Queer Art(ists) Now presented by And What? Queer Arts Festival and Pilot Press, it’s a curated group show exploring a myriad of disciplines in the queer creative art realm. On till 15th October at The Mill Co. Project at the Rose Lipman Building, 43 De Beauvoir Road. Artists include works from Prem Sahib, Linder, John Booth, Holly Johnson David Hoyle, Richard Dodwell and me! Oh I’ve been very busy painting!!!!

