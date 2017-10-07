Impulse are hosting a night for queer POCs to have their voices heard

The last couple of years have been significant for the UK’s queer non-white community.

A lot of volatile and contentious issues have been brought to the fore, and a lot of important conversations have been kickstarted.

But too often, non-white LGBT people still aren’t given enough of a voice. That’s why events company Impulse London are hosting #BlackandGay on Thursday 12th October.

Run by the company’s employees Jazz & Tax, the aim is to explore issues affecting the LGBT POC community, with a particular focus on the black community. Conversations will be held through audience participation, as well as a diverse panel.

The event is free, and will be taking place at 20th Century Fox, 31-32 Soho Square. For more info and to reserve a spot, head to Impulse London’s Facebook page at facebook.com/impulselondongroup.

