Discerning scene musings of the princess of East London!

Do you find you save yourself for those highlights in the clubbing calendar when everybody goes out, ora are you the type who couldn’t care less if it’s Halloween next week?! I’m building you up to that time of the year officially known as ‘gay christmas’ LOL!

First off though, I’m letting you in on Erotica 25 at The Glory on Thursday 19th October. The lovely Margo Marshall hosts this night of fabularity, celebrating good old Madge, I mean Madonna (she hates being called Madge!) with 25 years of her album Erotica and the SEX book. Margo and friends will be re-enacting everything from her sexiest era. From 7:30 till late. Don’t miss out on ‘kinky games, topless dancers and the ultimate Madonna disco!’

The latest weekly night Gloria’s is probably the most Instagrammable bar and club to open this year. On every Friday at Wringer + Mangle, 94 Middlesex Street in Spitalfields, E1 7EZ, 8pm till 2am it’s a fam affair with DJ Terry Vietheer, hosts such as the fabu Georgie Bee and Finn Love.

And don’t forget other weekly nights; shout out to Jodie Harsh’s Dollar Baby on Fridays at Metropolis, Savage on Saturdays also at Metropolis, and Horsemeat Disco on Sundays at the Eagle in Vauxhall!

Up the West End it’s Pete Burns Tribute Night on Saturday 21st at the Retro Bar from 8pm – 11pm. Join DJ Dawn Amber Harvey as she uncovers his reportoire of amazing music and inspirations and celebrates everything Pete!

Only the other day, somebody was asking me if there was anything going on at the Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club. Well I’m glad to say Deep Trash in the Underworld is on this Saturday 21st. It’s a night where clublife, artlife and performance meet in a real East End, spontaneous way. They’ve gone all goth with spooky themes in abundance! 8pm – 2am. Get there early as they won’t let you in after the witching hour of midnight!

Get into Pink Lemonade #8 The HalloPeen Party! this Saturday 21st at East Bloc on City Road. It’s a late late night carry on (open till 6am) with surround sound from DJs Reuben, Paul Heron and Andrew Moore. Hosts A Man To Pet, Sophie Brain and Matthew Renaudin!

Special treat for you this Sunday evening; Spanky’s BACK! at The Glory. It’s a one- off performance from one of the originals of the East End drag scene of the early 00s. Spanky will be performing both solo and with Jonny Woo for a memorable night from 7pm till 11pm.

