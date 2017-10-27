Discerning scene musings from the Princess of East London

As we enter the weekend of all things Halloween, it seems everyone has picked up on a major excuse to goth up in some sort of way. Halloween humour extends itsself to the mundane to the downright gory and everything else in between…so brace yerselves lovelies…

At The Addams Family at Her Upstairs on Friday 27th, they’ve been busy preparing a theatrical experience with an all-star cast including Mynxie Monroe as Morticia, Ruby Wednesday as Gomez and Herr as Uncle Fester. Spooky goings-on from 7pm till 3am.

One of our faves; Tinaween Presents Tinaween 2K17: The Tinawedding From Hell at BJ’s White Swan, 556 Commercial Road on Friday 27th. This lot go all out and so should you from 9pm till 5am. Tinaweeners dress to impress and dance to Tinaz, Scuzeme (ex Hun), DJ Minge Reaper and Berketex Bride.

Ha ha! Mariah & Friendz present Screamlover on 27th over at the Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club. Star turns galore from Baby Lame, Crystal Beth, The Nightbus, Tracy Barlow…they’re all my faves! 9pm – 2am.

Get in at The Glory because they’ve got a weekend planned starting off with Sensual World – Cabaret Homage to Kate Bush on the 27th. It’ll be hosted by John Sizzle and a beyond line up of performers including Rodent Decay, Jacqui Potato and Barbs. Then that same night they carry on into Sensual World – The Afterlife Party 10pm till 2am. After that, on Saturday 28th, there’s a film screening and Q&A with film producer and artists Bruce LaBruce at 3.30 till 5.30pm!!!!! OMG! Blimey, the fun never ends because in the evening it’s Hot Zombies, The Glory’s Halloween party, from 9pm till 3am with Zombie Woo and Myra Dubois is getting witchy and bitchy!

Cult night Lobotomy Room celebrate Halloween at Fontaine’s, 176 Stoke Newington High Street, on Friday 27th. Free to get in, and enjoy a mondo trasho night of sleaze rock classics in the Bamboo Room from 10pm.

The Curse Of Tusk at the Dalston Superstore on Saturday 28th looks fun! Specialist beats upstairs and down, with a spooktacular theme 9pm till 4am.

Weekly Saturday night Savage are doing a Halloween Special with Erol Alkan on the decks on Saturday 28th. Joining him Jonjo Jury and Guy Williams. Basement Clam Jam and the newest room called the Fairground Charles Jeffrey takes over. 11pm till 5am.

Chapter 10 is back for a Halloween gay rave on Saturday 28th at Bloc, Autumn Street. It’s an incredibly popular night in a proper warehouse with DJs Dan Beaumont, Charlie Porter and special guests. 11pm till the morning!

On Sunday I’ll be going to see 29th electronic rock n roll wizards The Horrors do a gig at Koko in Camden; they’ve got a new album out and are currently on tour… “V” album and tour not to be missed! thehorrors.co.uk

On the actual night Tuesday 31st, there’s a Fright Night Record Auction at the Bargehouse, 46a De Beauvoir Crescent. Natalie Geographic hosts a fundraiser for RCK (refugee community kitchen) in Calais selling off DJ Ninebobs record collection of vinyl rarities, plus happenings from Oozing Gloop, Max Allen, ShayShay, Death Ditto, Ginger Johnson and The Nightbus! 7pm – 11pm.

One last thing before I go; it’s Jonny Woo’s Un-Royal Variety 2017 on the 3rd and 4th November at the Hackney Empire. A night of amazingness hosted by Jonny Woo with a line up of the sort of alt entertainment we love. Ps I’ll be in the royal box on the 3rd!!!!!

