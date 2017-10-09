JULIASAYS – Discerning scene musings of the princess of East London!

Every day, I try to set a new challenge, learn something new or think about doing something I might have done before and approach it in a different way. What are you up to this week?

I’m a great fan of performance from the Theo Adams Company, and member Nando Messias’s intriguing and enlightening solo work show Where 4 Roads Meet – Death is on Thursday 12th at the Toynbee Studios, 28 Commercial St, show time 7.30pm. Presented by the And What? Queer Arts Festival.

Some of my interests lie in the world of art and this week, I’m part of this local gallery show with a few of my paintings. I’m in good company, with featured work from John Booth, Prem Sahib and David Hoyle. Queer Art(ists) Now opens Thursday 12th till 15th October at the Archive Gallery, part of The Mill House Project in the Rose Lipman Building, 43 De Beavoir Road.There’s a series of events there this month, including a life drawing class on Friday 13th, 7pm-9pm from Sketchsesh artist Simon Nicholas Gray.

Clubbers go Creeps this Friday 13th at Dalston Superstore. Oh, it’s a fetish night they say, with a chance to slip into something a bit rubbery, furry, leathery or even mesh like! Sexy DJs Things Disappear, Nic Fischer, Skeletor, Tomboy and hosted by Rodent Decay, Karnage and Flirtylollypop.

Advertisement

The vinyl DJ craze is all the rage! Up at the Retro Bar, new night Plastic Fantastic launches on Friday 13th. Hosted by Tony Fletcher of TheMenWhoFell2Earth, the Rebel 7 DJs play from real vinyl 7” records from 8pm – 11pm every second Friday of the month! And there’s more vinyl from music aficionados Bear Your Soul who present Soul Attic at a new venue (this Friday 13th October).

Over at Farr’s School of Dancing, 17-19 Dalston Lane, Fred Mann and Ronnie King get real with vinyl rarities from 9pm till 1am every third Friday of the month in the coming months.

The club they’ve all been talking about is back! Daddy Issues London: The Fall Issue is on Saturday 14th October at Beach Blanket Babylon’s basement in Shoreditch. Catch DJs in the Daddy Room Andy L’amour, Borja Penna, Savvas and in the Issues Room Dom Top and Tamer Wilde. Hosts Dani St James, Raven Mandella and Sergio Sardo. On until 3am.

We love going to Glory Lates and this week it’s the ultimate in glam-punk performance; SLapPer LIVE! on Saturday 14th in the basement at 10pm. Upstairs, DJ Cozette gets her assortment of amazing tracks out! On till 2am.

These brunches at the Dalston Superstore are just so much fun… Ask Dr Shaz Brunch on Sunday 15th from 12 till 4pm sees Dr Shaz dish out some friendly advice while you sip on your bloody Marys and toast!

The long awaited book David Hoyle: Parallel Universe by photographer Holly Revell hits the Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club on Wednesday 18th October, with a launch party from 6pm until 8pm! Order yours now or go and pick one up on the night!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Email

Print



LinkedIn

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

