2007 was a defining year in pop culture. It was a sunglasses-smashing, cocktail-spilling glissade of glamour. Our obsession with celebrity and scandal was at its camera-flashing, career-destroying peak, and people were falling out of limos and vomiting onto red carpets left right and centre. It was FABULOUS.

Fergie was grinning over a champagne flute on a private jet, Leighton Meester was flouncing around schoolyards in a headband, Britney was handcuffed to a stretcher, Rihanna was releasing a single every five minutes, and Paris & Nicole were running around going “SANASAAA, SANASAA!”

Lindsay Lohan was mostly doing cocaine and Zac Efron.

It was the year of big sunglasses, flip phones, heavily-produced pop music, DUI’s, Starbucks, paparazzi, Nelly Furtado, anklets, Gucci, tiny dogs and big reflective cars.

2007 was what talking heads on a Channel 4 documentary would call “a moment”. We can imagine Mark Kermode saying it. “It was a real moment, you know?”

Now, ten years later, some of East London’s most discerning drag socialites are hosting a party in honour of this eponymously epic year! It’s brought to you by drag sensation Stella Meltdown, and it’s at Haggerston’s pub/hub/club/shrub, The Glory!

By day, Stella Meltdown works in publishing, but by night, she puts some lipstick on, pours herself a glass of wine and pulls herself together! The party is her creation, and she’ll be overseeing proceedings in a leather jacket and sunglasses.

Then there’s Cheryl Hole, who’ll be doing a Simple Life mash up with loads of death drops and probably Shut Up & Drive by Rihanna (she loves that song and so do we!)

As well as her, there’ll be DJ action from Bimini Bon-Boulash (don’t ask) and celestial realness from the witchy Cassandra.

So dig out that old Motorola Razr and channel your best Marissa Cooper, because you know what they say; London is the new LA, Fridays are the new Saturdays, club nights are the new sleepovers, and they come with vodka, a dress code, and a hundred of our closest friends. We’re on the list. Are you? xoxo…Gossip Girl

More info here bitches.

