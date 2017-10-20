QX Preview: A:M IS IT

Apparently, this year’s adaptation of IT was the highest-grossing horror movie EVER. In fact, after having a hiatus, the horror genre has returned in a big way, not just in cinema, but with huge TV shows like Stranger Things and American Horror Story.

So why are we getting back into horror? Perhaps because the actual world is so horrifying, that we like to watch campy fictional horror to offset it? No, that’s a bit of a reach. She’s reaching, your honour. Anyway, the psychology behind it all is very interesting. We’d look into it in greater depth, but there are only so many hours in the day. There are drinks to drink and club nights to go to!

Speaking of which, vociferous Vauxhall club night A:M are going all out this Halloween, with a party themed around everyone’s new fave (and old fave) Pennywise the clown! This year, A:M is IT! (What would Valerie Cherish have to say about that?! Niche reference, no worries if you don’t get it).

They’d like you to dress all clowny, obvs, and they’ll have red balloons and all sorts! Louise Port from Orange Nation told us more;

“For those who leave it too late, we’ll have a face painter at A:M, just to help them get into the SPIRIT of things (no pun intended!).” (Oh Louise!)

“We’ll also have plenty of red balloons, along with all that everyone is used to at A:M, namely two rooms of A:Mazing music! A:M is IT!”

A:M is IT and A:M is LIT! That’s all you need to know. And if you fall in the Thames on the way home, well…you’ll float too.

A:M is IT is on Saturday 28th October at Protocol London. 6A South Lambeth Place, SW8 1SP. 3am – 10am. £8 before 6am with concession/flyer/NUS. £15 OTD.

