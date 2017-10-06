QX Recommends: JOXXX London’s steamy new cruising night!

Joxx is London’s newest fetish night! There seem to be fetish nights popping up all over the shop these days, and we’re loving it. In our increasingly corporate, sanitized world, a little debauchery can only be a good thing!

Joxxx is the latest dastardly concept from queen of the fetish scene Suzie Krueger! We took a seat in her sling and asked her to tell us all about it.

Hey Suzie! So your new night is called Joxxx – is it a jock night?

JOXXX is a chilled Sunday afternoon cruise party! It’s from 2pm to 9pm. The dress code is shorts, jocks and naked

Advertisement

Why is it important to keep the fetish scene alive?

People still want to got out and have fun in their fetish gear. We need safe places to go, to express ourselves freely whether it be in fetish gear or naked! It’s not like you can pop down to your local wearing nothing but a jockstrap!

Tell us why you chose the venue, Bloc South.

I love Bloc South! It’s a fresh, state of the art, purpose built fetish venue spread out over two floors with three play zones amazing lights and an arse shaking sound system.

It’s quite unusual for a woman to be involved in gay fetish nights! How did you get into it?

I was organising women’s parties in the early 1990s, and it just grew from there. I had an interest in it, and had opportunities to organise mixed gay fetish events, which I started in 1994 with FIST!

What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen at one of your nights?

Omg so many to mention! Way back when at FIST we had a ‘performance’ by two girls from the Torture Garden…basically one of the girls pretended to masturbate herself with a pair of scissors. I’ve never seen so many guys run from the room screaming. It was too funny!

What kind of vibe can we expect with Joxxx?

A fun, chilled, crusiey afternoon party, with the emphasis on cruising!

Finally, what advice would you give to someone who wants to get into the fetish scene?

Cum see us, we’ll break you in gently!

Joxxx is on this Sunday at Bloc South, 65 Albert Embankment, Vauxhall, SE1 7TP, 2pm-9pm, £10 entry inc. free cloakroom and 1st drink

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Email

Print



LinkedIn

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

