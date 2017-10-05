The QX Weekly Playlist – DADDY ISSUES

Unless you’ve been living under a rock (or in Slough) for the last 18 months, you’ll have heard of Daddy Issues.

It was one of the hottest new parties to hit the scene last year, and since then it’s become one of the most sought-after nights out in London.

Their October party “Daddy Issues: The Fall Issue”, swaggers into the swanky Beach Blanket Babylon on October 14th.

In celebration, we got resident DJ Borja Peña to give us some of his top (and vers) tunes, to get you in the mood. Give it a listen, and hit attending here.

