The central London sauna is BACK IN ACTION

In amongst the gaudy street performers, boutique shops, and fancy restaurants of Covent Garden lies a salubrious spa for London’s discerning homos! It’s recently been closed for some refurbishment works, but we’re glad to say that its doors are open again and there are plenty of reasons to visit this Autumn!

Now, we love a sauna at QX. In fact, our office is just one giant spa and we sit at our desks typing in skimpy white towels. There’s a darkroom where once there was a mini-kitchen and a chillout room in the stationery cupboard with BBC News playing at all hours. It’s relaxing, rejuvenating, and you leave every day feeling completely refreshed! So, heed our advice and give yourself a little me-time at The Stable!

All you need to do is go through an inconspicuous-looking glass door on Endell Street and down a flight of stairs, and you’ll find a whole host of studs and stable boys waiting for you! They’ve got a range of clean and modern facilities, including a sauna, steam room, wet room, and one of London’s largest spa pools. There are plenty of private cabins as well for a quick fumble, as well as a bar to relax in once you’ve worn yourself out and even trained masseuses on hand if you have an especially strenuous time. It’s the perfect place to escape to for a couple of hours to relieve any stress or…actually, let’s just say stress, you have. And all in one of Central London’s swankiest tourist districts, which gives it that slightly scandalous edge.

So as the temperature plummets dramatically in the winter months, find a bit of warmth in The Stable! And even if it doesn’t drop that much, still go. Irrespective of the weather, visit The Stable!

The Stable Sauna is at 29 Endell Street, Covent Garden, WC2H 9BA, Mon-Sat 12am-11.30pm, Sun 12am-10pm, 1 day pass £10, 2 day pass (valid over 7 days) £28, Under 25s £10

