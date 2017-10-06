The beautiful and ornate Kings Head Pub in Angel is starting to garner a reputation, not so much for its Dickensian drinking den facade, but rather for the thespian goings on in its clandestine back room.

The tiny Kings Head Theatre, in a space nestled just behind the pub, specialises in pioneering new works of LGBT theatre. The latest is called Consumables, and is returning after a sell-out run at their queer season just a few months ago, where it received critical acclaim.

It tells the story of Blaize, a young porn actor who responds to an internet ad from one of his fans. But there’s more to it than that – without giving too much away, Consumables is a dark, poignant and unpredictable story.

“It feels great to bring Consumables back to the King’s Head Theatre,” says writer Matthew Kyne Baskott. “We always felt it was the perfect fit for our show. They’re a theatre that genuinely allows creative freedom and the opportunity to experiment. Their reputation for creating bold and unapologetic work is exactly the kind of space that a show like Consumables can really thrive in”

For more info, head to kingsheadtheatre.com (Use the promo code BLAIZE15 to get £3 off your ticket price!)

