Centre of My World and Teenage Kicks: Two critically-acclaimed gay movies are coming to DVD and streaming services

Gay cinema has really stepped things up in the last few months. Gone are the days of hammy dialogue, characters called “Brent” and “Troy”, and gratuitous sex. Well, there’s still a bit of gratuitous sex actually, but that’s fine.

Moonlight has paved the way though, for serious and well-respected stories to be told about the gay male experience. And the two latest releases to come to DVD and streaming services from Matchbox Films, reflect that very well.

German film “Die Mitte Der Welt” (or, “Centre Of My World”) gained universal critical acclaim when it came out last year, and holds a rare “100% fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Directed by dreamily stylistic Jakob M. Erwa, it tells a coming-of-age story of a young gay man’s jealousy and lust. Sounds like a paint-by-numbers crap gay movie but it’s GREAT, honestly! Engaging and dreamy and different.

Then there’s Iris Prize-winning “Teenage Kicks”, the latest entry in Australia’s burgeoning queer cinema scene. At first appearances a titillating teen drama, it soon morphs into something altogether different and more thoughtful.

So when you’re next in on a rainy Sunday with a tube of Pringles and a hangover, give them both a search on Amazon Play or iTunes, or order the DVDs online at amazon.co.uk

