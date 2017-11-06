Don’t be a dick! Chappy tackles dating app abuse

Gay dating app Chappy have introduced a new pledge all users have to agree to in an attempt to eliminate the stigma, prejudice and abuse that have become all too common on gay dating platforms.

All new and existing users must sign the pledge before using the app, promising to never discriminate by race, religion, disability, gender identity, or age, and to treat other users with respect, kindness, and honesty. Those who have been found to acted against the values will be permanently banned from the app. Ultimately, what it all boils down to is ‘don’t be a dick.’ Pretty simple really.

Jack Rogers, Co-Founder of the app, said “Chappy wants to mobilise positivity and respect, to create a space that is respectful to everyone. The Chappy Pledge is a two-way promise, we ask that users be respectful to each other and in return – we’ll will weed out online abuse”

The Chappy pledge in full says: ‘At Chappy we believe beauty is found in the way you treat others. Discrimination by race, religion, disability, gender identity, age or anything else is strictly forbidden. By using Chappy, you commit to treating your fellow members with respect, kindness and honesty, without judgement or bias. We care about the community and we want people to enjoy dating’

They’ve released a short film to promote the campaign, featuring 16 guys recalling the racism, homophobia, ageism, fat-shaming, and fem-shaming they’ve encountered while using dating apps. Watch it below and download Chappy today.

