Community – Brixton Reel Film Festival

Brixton Reel Film Festival is an annual event showing the best new films and art from diverse local communities, as well as holding nights exploring positive images of mental well-being and self-empowerment. As part of this year’s programme, they are holding two free events for QTIPOC.

The first is ‘Too Desi Too Queer’ on Tuesday 14th November at SOAS, which will be a night of film screenings and performance celebrating the Asian LGBTQ+ experience. It’s being run by Queer Asia, Gaysians, Club Kali, and Urban Desi, and will be showing both new and classic short films.

The second night is ‘Too Black Too Queer 2’ on Thursday 16th November at Two Brewers. Club nights Batty Mama and Urban World are joining forces to celebrate the black LGBTQ+ experience, putting on a night of short film screenings, cabaret shows, and DJs.

Both events are free, but tickets must be booked beforehand. For more information, please visit brixtonreel.co.uk

