Dive Into The Tank

The cheeky international fetish party is coming to London!

International promoter Rudi Brunnenmiller has been hosting Spain’s hottest fetish parties for the last fourteen years.

Now he’s touching down in London, with superslick new hive of hedonism Into The Tank, this Saturday 4th November at Bloc South!!

Hi Rudi! So, tell us the general vibe of Into The Tank.

It’s a fetish party with an emphasis on fun and adventure. We attract a masculine crowd who are willing to be adventurous both musically and sexually but most importantly, have fun!

How often is it held, and where else do ITT hold parties?

In Madrid, there are 4-6 parties a year. ITT is held on a regular basis in Torremolinos, Sevilla, and Maspalomas. Now on 10th November we are starting a monthly party in Barcelona. ITT has also been held in Tel Aviv, Mexico City, and has even been in London a few times. However, after a recent visit to Hard On’s amazing birthday party at Bloc South, we knew we had found the perfect venue and new home!

What’s the dress code?

We’re not as strict as some other fetish parties perhaps as we welcome everyone whether they are wearing a harness for the first time with their jeans, through to a full on rubber gimp suit.

Why do you think London needs ITT and what can it bring to the London gay scene?

Every city needs ITT! We have a unique music policy and, and we’re welcoming a very diverse crowd within the fetish world.

How does the music policy differ from Madrid to London and how does ITT differ from parties like Circuit, Matinee and WE?

We run a relatively strict music policy: The music is a mix of tech-house, groove and jacking house!

Do you expect ITT London’s Spanish gay community to attend en mass or do you think it’ll attract Londoners in equal measure?

We expect to attract locals as well as tourists, who appreciate a fetish night without any commercial music. I think ITT has a huge fanbase, who will make an effort to show up. Due to the amazingly hot crowd at London parties, the ITT crowd fan base internationally will travel and I know that some Londoners who just love the hot Spanish boys, will show up to get a taste of them!

Into The Tank is this Saturday 4th November at Bloc South. 65 Albert Embankment, SE1 7TP. 10pm – 6am. £10 entry.

