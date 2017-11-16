Fitladz – The Giant Members Party

Get it? GIANT MEMBERS! As in, big willies!

itladz are seeing us into the Christmas party season by having a GIANT MEMBERS party. Geddit?! GIANT members. As in like, big willies! Very clever.

We love Fitladz, mostly because they don’t take themselves too seriously. It’s all about friendly vibes, with a generous helping of hot gay sex. What’s better than that?!

The Giant Members Party on Saturday 25th November will be the last time we see Fitladz in its current incarnation. After that, it’ll still be every fourth Saturday of the month, but it’s upgrading to a members only affair, with a strict fetish dresscode. The fetish will be sportswear – so that means wrestling singlets, socks, trackies and football kit.

The members only format will be aimed at 18 – 35 year olds, and their goal is to become the UK’s biggest monthly sportswear fetish club.

On Saturday 25th, expect big tunes from DJs Jason Prince, Guy Williams, Stevie B and Juliano Juliano, as well as the hot, horny, hedonistic sensibilities Fitladz has become known for.

GET INTO IT.

Saturday 25th November at Bloc South. 65 Albert Embankment, SE1 7TP. 10pm – 5am

