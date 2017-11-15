Fancy some naughty fetish stuff? Well skip over to Old Street and treat yourself to some salacious retail therapy courtesy of GEAR London, the naughty little brother of GEAR Berlin.

As the name suggests, GEAR Berlin originated across the channel in German capital Berlin, the fetish capital of the WOOOORRLD dahhling (imagine that in Joan Collins’s voice please).

They specialise in well made, durable, quality fetish gear and stock everything from cockrings to caps!

You can also get less hardcore stuff there, like cool leather jackets, and your favourite brands of underwear.

The store’s at 75 Great Eastern Street, EC2A 3HN, and it’s open every day from midday! For more info and to peruse their products, head to gearlondon.co.uk

