Horse Meat Disco turn 14!

As the Vauxhall Sunday night fave turns fourteen, we speak to superstar DJ, Jim Stanton!

Back in the halcyon days of the early noughties, four DJs noted the lack of disco on London’s house-heavy gay scene and decided to put it right. DJ collective Horse Meat Disco was born and quickly became notorious for putting on raucously queer parties all over the globe. Their home-from-home, however, is Vauxhall homo haunt Eagle where they hold court every Sunday, spinning oddities, reworks, and classics to an always-eclectic crowd.

This Sunday, they’re celebrating 14 years of smoky dance floors and Monday morning sickies, so to celebrate, we asked one of the equine foursome, Jim Stanton(pictured, left), to give us 14 songs that have come to define HMD over the years!

1) The song that never fails to save an ailing dance floor?

It’s got to be anything from the greats, Loleatta, Candi, Sylvester, Donna and Diana… so many more!

2) A new release we can’t stop playing?

Luke Solomon “Light You up” (Feat. Queen Rose & Amy Douglas). This is an absolute monster that’s going to get a lot of people going crazy when it hits the clubs. It’s got the makings of a real hit I think.

3) The song that always gets a singalong?

One of either ‘The Boss’ by Diana Ross or ‘La Vie en Rose’ by Grace Jones

4) The oldest record you regularly play?

Honestly, at the minute, it’s probably ‘Shakedown Street’ by Grateful Dead

5) The song you hate to love?

‘Yes Sir I Can Boogie’ by Baccara.

6) The song you love to hate?

’Sex on Fire’ by Kings of Leon. Ugh.

7) The song you reckon you’ve played most over the last 14 years?

‘Dyin’ to be Dancing’ by Empress.

8) The song that sounds like it’s come from the future?

‘MUIRA’ by Metro Area

9) The song to get down and dirty to?

‘Controversy’ by Prince

10) Favourite remix/ reworking of a classic?

Currently my favourite is the Soul Mekanik’s remix of ‘My Love is Free’ by Double Exposure

11) An obscure gem?

‘This Party Is Just For You’ by Special Touch

12) The song that made you fall in love with disco?

My introduction to electronic disco was ‘Number 1 Song in Heaven’, so thanks to Mr. Moroder and the inimitable Sparks. I think it was roughly the same time I first heard ‘I Feel Love’ at Butlins disco Ayr as well!

13) The song you can’t play anymore.

Cheryl Lynn ‘Got To Be Real’. A brilliant record, but I just can’t anymore. It’s been nabbed by the advertisers now, hasn’t it?

14) The song that sums up the HMD spirit

The eternal anthem we’ve been playing for 15 years is Sheryl Lee Ralph’s ‘In The Evening’, which should be London’s anthem for getting people excited and stopping them getting hung up on stuff. But on a personal level, I can’t look beyond ‘The Visitors’ by ABBA or ‘Il Veliero’ from The Chaplin Band – BOTH MASSIVE!

Horse Meat Disco 14th Birthday is on Sunday 5th November at Eagle London, 349 Kennington Lane,

SE11 5QY, 8pm-3am, £6 before 10pm, £8 after

