Discerning scene musings of the princess of East London!

I don’t often go on about new music, and perhaps I should because there seems to be a new wave of invigorating artists that I’m loving! Like HMLTD – omg, you have to see and hear this lot! Boys in make-up, lovers of style and fashion and the beyond raucous energy of modern rock ‘n’ roll…all the things I love! And then there’s SOPHIE, who has just released a solo single It’s Okay To Cry on indie label Transgressive. Watch her deeply moving self directed video… MSMSMSM.com. And those on the comeback – Jake Shears, the Scissor Sisters’ frontman, is bringing some of his feel good pop into the mix at his debut solo show at Heaven on 14th November. I’ve been waiting for this moment as I’m still playing some of the Scissor Sisters classics on occasion! jakeshears.com

This weekend we’re all agog for Jonny Woo’s Un-Royal Variety 2017 on Friday 3rd and Saturday 4th November! This alternative showbiz spectacular is on at the Hackney Empire with headliners Christeene, Le Gateau Chocolat, Diane Chorely, Bourgeois & Maurice, Frank Lavender…the list goes on! So many superstars. Plus a dance cast of our very own drag stars and club kids. The hottest ticket in town this weekend, grab one now because this is going to be a sell out!

On Saturday 4th get down to The Glory for the Official Un-Royal Afterparty where the mayhem continues from 9pm till extra late!

Downstairs at The Queen Adelaide, 483 Hackney Road, their late night parties are fast becoming legendary. This Friday 3rd November it’s the turn of the Sick Club, bringing a soundtrack of veritable classics played by Anthony Chalmers, Dee Sada, Grace Small and Toby Kidd. Free entry all night long till 3am!

Covering all corners of London, check into indie lovers’ female fronted night Debbie. This weekend they’re down south at the Eagle on Saturday 4th rocking the dance floor till 4am.

Staying up that way, let us not forget cult club Duckie at the Royal Vauxhall Tavern which continues to break all the rules. What an incredible night! Hosted by Amy Lame, DJ’s The Readers Wifes, door duties The Cloths and it’s on every Saturday! duckie.co.uk

Then traveling east, Queer at the Mascara Bar, 72 Stamford Hill, back on Saturday 4th with music from DJ’s Sam Fenn & Michael Bowden digging deep into their archives for a time-traveling session. It’s free and on till 3am!

