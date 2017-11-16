Discerning scene musings of the princess of East London!

I love everything that has a touch of ‘camp’ about it – a show, a photo, something we wear or say…camp is everywhere! It’s a sensibility that gets me through the dull days and something not to be overlooked. Quite frankly I could write a whole essay on camp, but I’ll leave that to the academics amongst you.

I’m feeling a trip to The Queen Adelaide this Thursday 16th November for Veryfriendly presents: SORT screening + NO BRA where down those stairs from 9pm onwards you can catch a slice of London’s creative scene expressing themselves with a film screening from Sort zine, a special performance from No Bra and avant DJ action till 3am!

Our ShayShay is on a mission; The ShayShay Show – Dreamland on Friday 17th at Limewharf from 6pm till 10pm showcases visionary performance from Markiscrycrycry, Gusher, Crayola, Coco Femme Fontaine, Le Fil and TIN. With a manifesto centered around Queer People of Colour, this night questions the world we live in and how to change it.

Big night at Little Gay Brother, which is at Omeara, 6 Omeara Street, SE1 on Saturday 18th November. Showstopping entertainment in the form of staged dance routines, DJ’s Nimmo, Jonathan Bestley, Maze & Masters, Oli Keens and a live performance from Rudi Douglas too! 10pm till 4am.

She’s back! Pink Lemonade #9 The Paradise Party on Saturday 18th at late night dive East Bloc on City Road. Expect non-stop dance floor DJ action from special guest MNEK, plus Mark Ashley Dupé and Raven Mandella. Host Cain Jennings on till 6am.

Hungover or saving yourself Jacqui Potato’s Hot Potato Brunch on Sunday 19th at Dalston Superstore is not to missed. Okay yes I am a superfan of Jacqui! Get up close and personal from 12 midday till 4pm as Mzz Potato serves up music, looks and a master class in potato printing (OMG!) while you sip on a revitalizing cocktail and tasty (potato based) dish of the day!

Okay, film lovers – Fringe! 2017 is back this weekend until Sunday 19th November. Catch films of all sorts, chats & talks, performance and workshops across London.

Mid-week shenanigans as Bad Bitch launches on Wednesday 22nd at the Metropolis Strip Club, 234 Cambridge Heath Road (home of Dollar Baby – Fridays and Savage – Saturdays). Brought to us by Raven Mandella, who tells me this new weekly club night invites TS/TV/CD/DG friends and admirers for a wonderful time. Hosted by Gisele, Mia Mafia. Music from Raven & Sam Londt. Shows Honey Foxx and Manny Queen. VIP door host Brandy and a happy hour from 10pm-11pm.

