Meet the hosts of Tribe…

We meet the hosts of London’s hottest new fetish night, Tribe!

Stop what you’re doing! Minimise that Buzzfeed quiz! Put down that toffee yum-yum! We have something DEADLY important to tell you; Tribe is London’s hottest new fetish night and it’s swaggering back to Vauxhall this Saturday with a glint in its eyes and a throb in its pants!

It’s happening in the darkened sleazepit of Bloc South, complete with a maze of cruise areas, play zones with equipment, and enclosed smokers’ yard, plus hot visuals and horny beats from DJs Rob C, Jon Delano, and LCB. Last month’s debut party saw an up-for-it crowd geared up to the nines in leather, rubber, jocks, and the like. If that’s the sort of thing that gets you all tingly down there or just haves you indelibly curious, swing down this Saturday in a harness and get it on! Plus, as if you needed any more temptation, they’ve got three leather-bound, man-mountains on hosting duties. See what we mean?

Tribe is on Saturday 11th November at Bloc South, 65 Albert Embankment, SE1 7TP, 10pm-5am, £10 (inc bag/coat check)

