Anthem: Old Skool Reunion

23/12/16: Christmas is a time for tradition and nostalgia, when people travel home to find out exactly how much their childhood bedroom and everything around it have shrunk.

So it seemed rather appropriate for the RVT to turn their Christmas party on Friday into an “Old Skool Reunion”. As a foreplay of the delights to come from Santa and his bulging sack, the first 50 punters went home with a compilation CD mixed for the occasion by Sean Sirrs and 80s pop group Tight Fit performed a selection of their hits.

Andy Almighty was at the decks to dish out some of our favourite 80’s pop anthems. As you might expect, there was rather a lot of Kylie in the mix.

This seemed not only to get everyone’s hips going but also to have, mostly, drawn out the bears from their proverbial wood as they enjoyed a last sane, fun night with their mates, a real Christmas cracker of an evening, if you ask us, before possibly running that yearly gauntlet of enforced jollity, boredom-induced drunkenness and petty warfare that is Christmas lunch with the rellies.

We certainly know where we’d rather be! Bah Humbug!

The Royal Vauxhall Tavern, 372 Kennington Lane, SE11 5HY

Words byNicolas Chinardet

Photos by Zefrografica