Cancer Is A Drag
Posted on February 10, 2017
26/01/17: When the cabaret community comes together for a good cause, they do it with bells and whistles and bulging handbags. And once again they didn’t disappoint for Cancer is a Drag’s latest fundraising spectacular at the RVT. Founded by Alan Bugg, and championed by cabaret artists from across the UK, these events are always a menagerie of talent and camaraderie.
Hosting the night superbly was Doctor Woof; Aletia Upstairs sang like an angel perched on the stage; Ripley served up a flawless lip-sync; Krystal Ball paid homage to her favourite female vocalists, and Strawberry Whip showered us with innuendo and big hair.
Capped off with superb headlining by Danny Beard, who revved up the gear up about fifty notches when he strutted up to the stage belting out Sweet Transvestite with that huge voice of his.
You could really feel the spirit of community throughout the night, too. And, honestly, I challenge anyone not to get emotional at a ‘You’ve Got a Friend’ group finale. Bravo to all those involved!
The Royal Vauxhall Tavern, 372 Kennington Lane, SE11 5HY
Words by Jason Reid
Photos by Joel Ryder
