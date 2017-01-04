23/12/16: Central Station’s lovely! It’s in a great location just down the road from Kings Cross, and it’s great inside – velvet curtains, a Christmas tree, friendly bar staff, it’s all very festive.

We popped down just before Christmas for their karaoke and it was a right laugh! Everyone got absolutely pissed, which of course is the only way to do karaoke. IF I COULD TURN BACK

TOOOOIIMMME!

37 Wharfdale Road, N1 9SD

Photos by [HAWT!]Photography