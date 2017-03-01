Comptons Of Soho

25/02/17: On a dark, wet and windy night in Soho what could be nicer than the warm, welcoming embrace of Comptons for a well-savoured pint (or several!)

Manager Neil and his team of Gavin, Antonio, Carlos, Antony and Georgioni did their usual sterling work ensuring everyone had a drink to imbibe, whilst DJ Zach Burns provided the music, ensuring no-one could fail to at least have their toes tapping. What better way could there be to kick-start your Saturday night?

51-53 Old Compton Street, W1D 6HN

Words & Photos by Richard Holland