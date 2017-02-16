Cool cruisey vibes at Comptons

11/02/17: Comptons was filled to the rafters with primetime hotties last Saturday, many of whom had stayed on after watching the Six Nations.

We wish we understood how rugby works, as it does attract it fair share of sorts who enjoy it. Perhaps we can just keep on pretending.

Anyway, we more than understand Comptons, with its boozy, cruisy atmosphere, achingly hot barmen, plus DJ Brent Nicholls on the decks, giving soulful club vibes to shake those wood-pannelled walls. There’s nowhere quite like the Old Dame!

51-53 Old Compton Street, Soho, W1D 6HN

Photos by Joel Ryder