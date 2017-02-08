Diva Explosion at The RVT

02/02/17: It was a quiet night at the RVT like any other night.

That was until the Divas showed up on stage. At this point the 90s classics started flowing and these iconic goddesses could be heard all the way across the street to the doorway of Nando’s! The mood suddenly changed and everybody started getting into it. Before you knew it, everyone was on their feet singing along to these mega crowd pleasers. Danielle Bartlett was first up, and then Sandra Edwards and Tina Cousins were on hand to keep the show going on in style. The iconic Rozalla really stole the show with the mega hit Everybody’s Free (To Feel Good)!

The Royal Vauxhall Tavern, 372 Kennington Lane, SE11 5HY

Photos by Luxxxer



Words by Cé Ó Coileáin