George & Dragon

31/12/16: Greenwich late night boozer was going OFF on New Year’s Eve!

The irreverent South London boozer was packed to the rafters with bright-eyed, bushy-tailed revelers who couldn’t wait to kiss goodbye to the utter shitshow that’s been 2016! That’s probably why this year’s NYE celebrations were so high energy.

Everyone couldn’t wait to start the New Year! Lending even more campery to the proceedings was Brighton (and London) drag legend Dave Lynn, looking resplendent in emerald, and ringing in the year in style. HAPPY NEW YEEEAAAR DEARS!

2 Blackheath Hill, SE10 8DE

Photos by Joel Ryder