Ku
Posted on January 11, 2017
07/01/17: Always a rip-roaring Saturday night, Ku showed us last Saturday that London’s gays, girls and Sohocialites, have not only already shrugged off Dry January, but probably don’t even know what Dry January is.
Everyone who was everyone was there, dancing, drinking and flirting the night away to a backdrop of sinfully sexy barstaff, and Tinashe flinging herself around on the state-of-the-art video screens.
Ku is everything you’d want from a gay bar: camp,
30 Lisle Street, Chinatown, WC2H 7BA
Photos by Joel Ryder
