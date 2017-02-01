 
 

Ku

Posted on February 1, 2017

28/01/17: Ku’s always a sparklingly good Saturday night, and this Saturday it was more lit (that’s a millennial word) more LIT, than ever!

The bar staff must have had a few Red Bulls because they were pirouetting around with even more flair and panache than usual. Touch by Little Mix came on, and at one point we thought they were gonna take off. Like those spinny flying Sky dolls.

You know the ones. We spotted loquacious playwright Pat Cash in the crowds, as well as Attitude editor Matt Cain. You can’t swing an Urban Outfitters tote in this city without knocking over a media gay.

 

30 Lisle Street, WC2H 7BA


Photos by Joel Ryder

 

