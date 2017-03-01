- Home
Ku Bar
Posted on March 1, 2017
25/02/17: Nestled just to the north of Leicester Square is the den of fabulousness that is Ku Bar.
Famous for its Adonis-like bar staff – you’re always in for a voyeuristic evening once their tops come off! Twiddling the taps alongside manager Nieko, the Ku Bar Boys titillated more than the taste buds as DJ Carol Garcia twirled the turntables.
In the Downstairs club, DJ Charlie Holland kept the party going well into the small and not-so-small hours for those younger than your reviewer who apparently need no sleep!
30 Lisle Street, WC2H 7BA
Words & Photos by Richard Holland
