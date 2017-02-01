 
 

Old Ship

Posted on February 1, 2017

21/07/17: It was a bangin’ night at the Old Ship, as outside wind and rain battered the the portholes.

But inside, there was a cosy sense of camaraderie, as we got the pints in and hunkered down for a night of susurrations, salaciousness and SANDRA!

The self-proclaimed whore of Hampstead was on top (or rather bottom) form as always, being generally unpleasant to people, which of course we loved. Get down to the Old Ship, it’s a wonderful raucous night out!

 

17 Barnes Street, E14 7NW

Photos by Joel Ryder

 

