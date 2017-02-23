The DE Experience at The RVT

19/02/17: Sundays at the RVT are an experience. This time it was the Dame Edna Experience!

If you have ever played that game to see how many people you can fit in a phone box, then you’ll know how it felt on Sunday. T

he place was all sorts of packed for this cabaret legend. Even with the sad news of the potential sale of the building looming over everyone, the RVT regulars were determined to enjoy every last minute they had left in this downright institution of venue.

The building itself is a nothing short of a cultural treasure, and when Dame Edna is on the stage the community surrounding it really comes to the fore. It does exactly what it says on the tin – the Sunday Social really brings everyone together.

EDIT: The RVT is no longer for sale.

The Royal Vauxhall Tavern, 372 Kennington Lane, SE11 5HY

Words by Cé Ó Coileáin

Photos by Luxxxer