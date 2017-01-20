Author: Ras

There is a long list of famous singers that have had residencies in Las Vegas over the years, but not all of them can be described as divas. There are some singers that have that certain thing about them that the gay community loves. Many of them have performed in Vegas as part of a residency and some of the most popular of these are listed below. Some of them are still performing here while other have no plans for new shows at the moment.

Celine Dion

The Canadian songstress is probably best known for ‘My Heart Will Go On’ from the movie Titanic. She has been performing at The Colosseum at Ceasers Palace fairly consistently since 2003. However, in recent years the ill health of her husband, who has since sadly passed away, has meant that there have been no shows. This will change though in 2017 when she plans to start performing again.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears’ Las Vegas residency is often credited with getting her career back on track after her much publicised breakdown. She will continue to perform in Vegas throughout 2017 at Planet Hollywood. No other tours have been announced yet and so if you want to catch her live, this is the place to do it.

Bette Midler

Bette Midler is truly a gay icon and is one of the most respected actresses and singers of all time. Her show ‘The Showgirl Must Go On’ contained stories of her working life as well as performances of her best loved songs. The show finished in 2010 but fans have not given up hope that she will one day return to the city. She will certainly be in the public eye again with the release of the new Hocus Pocus movie.

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey has a reputation for being a diva both in terms of talent and personality. She is another singer that has performed at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace. She performed shows which started back in 2015 and is due to finish in July 2017. These shows included all of her most famous songs from a career that has spanned over 20 years.

Jennifer Lopez

There have been rumors for many years that Jennifer Lopez would one day perform a residency in Las Vegas. This day will finally come in 2017 when she will stage shows at the Axis Theater at Planet Hollywood. Fans can expect her to perform songs that take in a wide range of genres including pop, Latin and R & B.

