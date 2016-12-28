17/12/16: These boys never fail to deliver! The finest female-fronted R&B gems from the last few decades.

And wherever they are, whenever they play, they always draw a crowd! East Bloc was PACKED from start to finish for this celebration of women and their contribution to the world of mainstream music of black origin.

QBoy and Neil Prince were even joined by the prodigal David O’Bryan who took a break from chasing bears in the woods in LA to grace us with his beautiful presence for a thoroughly enjoyable evening of floor fillers, playing nothing but the queens of hip-hop.

The club filled up from doors open and stayed busy until close at 6, with plenty of action on the dance floor and absolutely zero chill in all the best ways! They’re back at Tipsy in Dalston until 5am for New Year’s Eve, with a limited release of tickets, so get yours now! No, we mean NOW!

East Bloc, 217 City Road, EC1V 1JN



Photos byLuxxxer