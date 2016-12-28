 
 
XXL

Posted on December 28, 2016

17/12/16: XXL was kicking off XXMas in style on Saturday with an all-air-cannons-blasting, rip-roaring night!

There were bears dressed as Santa and possibly, Santa dressed as a bear! There were also some truly jaw-dropping Christmas pyrotechnics. We love pyrotechnics! Almost as much as we love Kelly Rowland. But not quite as much.

 

Pulse Nightclub, 1 Invicta Plaza, SE1 9UF

Photos by Joel Ryder

 

