Debauched hedonism at A:M
Posted on February 10, 2017
27/01/17: Blowing away those January blues and kicking off the weekend in true Orange Nation style, we rocked up at A:M just in time to catch Nik Denton doing his stuff on the decks, before handing over to Terry Bryan for some deliciously deep and vocal house choons.
Over in the A:M Turbocharged room, Massimo Paramour was testing the speakers to their absolute limit and sending out aural waves with enough bass to give an internal massage.
As always, Queen of Vauxhall Louise Port was on hand to keep the eclectic, and for the most part shirtless, crowd happy, and now that TFL have dragged themselves in to the 21st century, the night tube means there’s really no excuse for not popping out for a 4am boogie.
Fire, 6A South Lambeth Road, SW8 1SP
Words by Chris Jepson
Photos by LondonClubland.com
