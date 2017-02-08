 
 

Bear Week at XXL

Posted on February 8, 2017

04/02/17: It was BEAR week at XXL last Saturday. “But isn’t EVERY week bear week at XXL?” we hear you cry!

Well. Yes. You’ve got us there. But this was a special celebration of XXL’s inherent beariness, with thousands of burly bucksome torsos in sight.

It was euphoric dance vibes as always! GLITTER CANNONS AKIMBO.

 

Pulse, 1 Invicta Plaza, SE1 9UF

Photos by Joel Ryder

 

Have your say!

What is 5 + 7 ?
Please leave these two fields as-is:

IMPORTANT! To be able to proceed, you'll need to solve the following simple math question (so we know that you're a human) :-)

The comments on this website are not necessarily the views of qxmagazine.com